Why Mandira Bedi Cut Her Long, Beautiful Hair Short

Actor, fashion designer, and television presenter Mandira Bedi made a name in the world of cricket after she carved a unique space in sports commentary, a field that remained male-dominated for the longest time. The actor is extremely fit and her Instagram posts are an inspiration to many.

And while we discuss Mandira, recall that she had long, beautiful hair back in the day when she entered the TV industry with DD National’s serial Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani, in which she played the role of a strong woman. She also played a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. She appeared in the Star Plus hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Interestingly, fans who saw her back then still wonder why Mandira cut her hair short. Mandira herself answered this question in a special conversation with Pinkvilla. She said, “I was not happy with my long hair, at the same time I wanted to prove many things wrong about society." Further, she added, “I was bothered by straightening my curly hair every day, so one day I decided to go to the salon and chop my hair." The hairstylist even asked her, “Are you sure? Do you want to go this short to your hair?"

After she cut her hair short, she started getting offers for different roles. She received offers for at least 10 cops and at least 5-6 negative roles. This shows how the filmmakers decided to cast her in the role of strong modern woman. It’s been 12 years now since her hairstyle has remained the same.

