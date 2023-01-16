Why Marathi Actor Ashok Saraf Always Kept First Two Buttons On Shirt Open

Ashok Saraf has been a veteran of Marathi cinema over the decades and along with Laxmikant Berde and Sachin Pilgainkar, is considered a stalwart of Marathi cinema. Known predominantly for his excellent comic timing, he is affectionately known as Mama in the world of cinema. Be it Dhananjay Mane played by him in Ashihi Banwabanavi or industrialist Yadunath Khabikar Dhumdhadaka, he has aced every role given to him. He has also worked in Hindi cinema like Karan Arjun and Koyla and is known for his TV show Hum Paanch in the 90s. The veteran actor had a distinguished style statement, which was not seen in Marathi cinema in those days.

Ardent fans of Ashok Saraf noticed that the actor almost always appeared on screen with the first two buttons of his shirt unbuttoned. He was seen this way in almost all movies that he acted in and while it may look like he was trying to make a fashion statement, the truth is he just did it for comfort.

In an interview, when Ashok Saraf was asked why he always kept the first two buttons on his shirt open, he said that he was uncomfortable acting and throwing dialogues if the shirt was buttoned right up to the collar. Keeping the first two buttons allowed him to perform freely and that is why he did it. However, people took it to be a style statement and many started following him.

Ashok Saraf made a comeback recently with the directorial debut of actor Riteish Deshmukh in the romantic drama film Wade. Riteish stars opposite his wife Genelia D’souza in the movie and has turned out to be the third highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

