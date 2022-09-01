Why Monalisa is Missing From Vikrant Singh's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Pics

It’s that time of the year when every single person out there gets together and welcomes Ganpati Bappa. And if you are still wondering what we are talking about, well the answer is Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrities are sharing pictures with their friends celebrating the festival. And a recent picture of Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh has surfaced on the internet. While we missed his wife Monalisa in the pictures, we saw his other celebrity friends. Sambhavna Seth, Madhu Sharma, Samir Aftab, Avinash Dwivedi, and Avinash Rohra were seen with him in the festivities.

Meanwhile, Monalisa shared a picture from the airport and later the actress shared a few photographs from an event in Hyderabad.

The couple never fails to impress their fans with the most adorable PDA moments on the streets or the Gram. Recently, the couple posted an Instagram reel that went viral on the internet. They were seen dancing together on one of the recent hits from Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli feature in Jug Jug Jeeyo. Tanishk Bagchi, Zahran S Khan, Gippy Grewal, Romy, and Abrar-Ul-Haq have all performed it.

While the dance video is going viral on the web, Monalisa has also left her fans concerned about her dark circles. One commented, “Yeh dark circles kab ho gae mona ke.” The dance video has received 2 million views.

