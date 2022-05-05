Why Music Composer Naushad Ali Couldn't Tell His in-Laws About His Profession Initially

Renowned music composer and poet Naushad Ali died on May 5, 2006, which means it’s his 16th death anniversary. With his passing, an illustrious era in music also came to an end. Naushad composed timeless melodies during his time as a music composer and his tunes are still cherished by the audience.

Despite such a prosperous career, his passion for music became a big hurdle in his marriage. At the time, working for films was not considered a good job.

When Naushad’s father was seeking a suitable girl for him, he was taunted as the father of a mirasi — a demeaning word for a musician. To avoid this ridicule, Naushad’s father had to tell people that his son was working as a tailor in Mumbai. When people came to know about this, they finally stopped taunting and Naushad’s marriage was also fixed. It was in a marriage, one of the most interesting incidents that happened in Naushad’s life.

It was during his wedding that another interesting incident happened. In the Lucknow house, as the wedding rituals were underway, a super hit song from the film Ratan Akhiyan Milake Jiya Bharmake started playing on loudspeakers. With vocals from Zohrabai Ambalewali and music by Naushad, the song was a chartbuster.

Despite such melodious music, Naushad’s father-in-law didn’t enjoy it. He got angry and said that such songs are ruining society. He further said that the person who made this song should be beaten with shoes. Naushad was scared to hear this reaction from his father-in-law. He was afraid that the wedding could be called off if his father-in-law came to know about the song’s music composer.

To Naushad’s delight, the wedding did take place. By the time Naushad’s in-laws came to know about his profession, he was already famous in the film industry.

Naushad kept composing till the last breath of his life. Naushad’s compositions for his last film Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story were appreciated despite the film receiving mixed reviews. Naushad passed away at the age of 86 on May 5, 2006.

