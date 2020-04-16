Why Neha Kakkar Says No to Movie Debut: 'All Singer-Turned-Actors Have Failed'

Neha Kakkar is one of the most successful female singers in the music industry today. Her film songs, music videos are extremely popular. She is also a famous face on TV, having been a part of many talent shows.

Though she is at the height of her singing career, Neha isn't very keen on taking up acting. We have seen her acting and dancing talents on music videos and social media, but Neha isn't sure she'd be successful as an actress.

She further explains her point saying all the singers who ventured into acting have failed in the industry and she doesn't want to get into that league. "I see there is an actor in me since childhood. As a child when I used to watch someone dance on TV then I used to start dancing and following the steps. I feel I am meant for the screen and yeah when you talk about doing movies then, of course, I am a little sceptical. That's why I till now I haven't done anything," she was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying.

"Of course, it's not that I haven't gotten offers, but since you know all the singer-turned-actors have failed. Whichever singer debuted as an actor has failed. None of them worked. I don't want to go in that league," Neha was quoted saying.

However, she also emphasised that she might make her acting debut at some point if she gets a movie which she is sure will 1,000% work.

