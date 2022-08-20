'Why Not The Same Trend Against Rapists?' Uorfi Javed On Growing Boycott Culture

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has always been in the news for her out-of-the-box fashion choices and bold statements. She is often seen interacting with the media and has maintained a great rapport with the paparazzi. The boycott trend in Bollywood has gained massive momentum and now and then, netizens are demanding a boycott of some film or the other. The latest one was Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, when Uorfi Javed was asked about the boycott trend, she gave a stern answer and questioned “why not boycott rapists?” She questioned people demanding boycotts and asked why they don’t boycott rapists and criminals. She also added, “Why I do not see the news of such boycotts for such criminals. This kind of wave is not seen against rapists. After all, why don’t we really take such steps for criminals.”

While many supported the actress, many trolled her and said that they will now boycott Uorfi Javed. One wrote, “I like the fact that people roam around her for no reason and all she speaks is meaningless.” Another one said, “This time you said true.”

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that Uorfi Javed has talked about the boycott trend. A few days ago, she was clicked in Mumbai and when the media asked her about the boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend, she said, “sirf mujhe dekho (just see me).” When media asked her again, she had said, “Mujhe zaroor dekho, baki kuch dekho na deko.”

Uorfi Javed’s statement created a stir on social media and she was trolled as many said that she was full of herself. Not just Uorfi, but even Arjun Kapoor was trolled for his statement. When Arjun was asked about the boycott trend, he said, “I don’t want to listen to trollers anymore. It’s time to teach them a lesson.”

The statement didn’t go down well with the netizens and Arjun Kapoor was heavily trolled.

