Priyanka Chopra's Play Time With Jimmy Fallon, Bollywood Embraces More Female Filmmakers
Priyanka Chopra dresses up as school girl for Jimmy Fallon's show, Netflix brings us Period. End of Sentence and Samuel L Jackson fires up some more speculation in the world of Avengers: Endgame.
Does Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ decision to push over the presentation of four Oscar trophies during the commercial break hold any merit? The numbers speak otherwise. In such a case, can viewership steal an artist's limelight, and in doing so, are the Academy’s priorities straightened out?
Speaking of priority, women are women’s top priority, especially if you take a look at these new-age actresses and filmmakers and their script choices. From Anushkha Sharma launching her own production house called Clean Slate Films to Deepika Padukone turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak, Bollywood ladies are either increasingly taking up women-centric films or infusing money in such innovative projects.
Among innovative projects, Period. End of Sentence, a short documentary film about taboos surrounding menstruation is in focus this week. The Oscar-nominated film has released on Netflix and is a must-watch. Unmissable is also Priyanka Chopra’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she is on a play date with her pal Fallon. On the other hand, Marvel stars continue to play with fans’ sentiments by dropping strange hints, before Avengers: Endgame releases. Samuel L Jackson is the latest one to bank on the speculative fan-theory market that the film franchise has kicked off.
Following the Academy’s latest decision, which aims at increasing viewership by cutting down on valuable air time, the Oscars presentation for Best Cinematography, Editing, Live Action Short and Make-up and Hairstyling will not be shown on TV. Does the Academy’s argument hold any ground?
Read: OPINION | Dear Oscars, Dropping Categories from Your Telecast Won't Gain You New Viewers
The number of films centering on women and their issues are on the rise. The good news is that a number of these films are being produced and directed by female filmmakers. We explore the trend and how a female perspective benefits the film.
Read: As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Rayka Zehtabchi’s short directorial Period. End of Sentence has released on Netflix. The film aims to rip to shreds the stigma surrounding menstruating women, and some more.
Read: Period. End of Sentence Review: This Netflix Documentary is Aspirational in Principle, Impactful in General
Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s segment 'Ew!' as a schoolgirl dressed in a pair of denim dungarees thrown over a white T-shirt. She also sported colorful pigtails and glitter eye shadow to add to the mix.
Read: Priyanka Chopra Rocks Schoolgirl Pigtails & Dungarees on Jimmy Fallon's Rib-tickling Show
Samuel L Jackson has referred to the pager call to Captain Marvel at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. It's a question that will get addressed in an interesting sort of a way in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.
Read: Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
