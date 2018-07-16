English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Why Parineeti Chopra's Brother Sahaj Chopra Doesn't Want To Join Bollywood
Like Parineeti, her cousins Priyanka and Meera have also made a mark in the film industry. What about the male members of the Chopra family?
Image: Sahaj/Instagram
New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra's brother Sahaj Chopra says he is not keen on following in the footsteps of his sister and that he is happy being in the food and beverage industry.
Like Parineeti, her cousins Priyanka and Meera have also made a mark in the film industry. What about the male members of the Chopra family?
"We (the brothers) love our sisters. We support them and are happy with what they have done and how they have reached where they have reached. We have their back and vice-versa," Sahaj told IANS.
But that doesn't mean he wants to join them as an actor.
"I have never thought of acting. I have been with my father and in business. I am happy being here," said Sahaj, who is one of the people responsible for getting UK's celebrated cookies brand Millie's Cookies to India.
World Iconic Brands and Franchise India announced the launch of the brand last week here in Saket.
"We plan to take it to all the big cities. Our next one is expected to open in Rajouri Garden in about 30 days. Then in the next quarter, we should be able to launch in Mumbai as well," said Sahaj, who has invested in the brand as an area franchise partner for north and west India.
He shared that he wasn't too familiar with the brand, which has been baking fresh "just-out-of-the-oven" smell and "chewy, soft in the middle, crunchy on the outside" cookies since the 1980s.
"When my sister was in London a few years ago, she used to regularly go to Millie's stores. So, when Millie's came to me as an opportunity, she was the first one to tell me that I should take it forward. The entire process took about six to eight months," he said.
The brand is endorsed by Parineeti.
"This happened recently. She personally loves Millie's so it didn't take her much time to decide," he said.
Would he like to start a venture related to food and beverage with his sister?
"If she ever asks me to, I will see if I can do anything about it," he said.
