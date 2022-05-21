Why Pawan Kalyan Fans Are Excited About Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata? Read Here

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released on May 12 last week and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has become a great hit in theatres. The movie is getting popular among Mahesh Babu fans but what might surprise you is that Pawan Kalyan fans are also loving it. Wondering why? Because a song from Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is heard in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The film, in over a week, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office worldwide and is now nearing Rs 200 crore mark.

In the movie, whenever Subbaraju’s phone rings, the ringtone that is heard is the La La Bheemla song from Bheemla Nayak. The song is picturised on Pawan Kalyan in the Saagar K Chandra-directed film. Therefore, whenever this song is played in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the excitement of Pawan Kalyan fans is out of the world.

That’s not it. Fans of Chiranjeevi are also going gaga over a specific scene in Mahesh Babu’s film.

At the beginning of the movie, when Mahesh Babu is getting a tattoo inked as a child, an old man questions which tattoo he prefers. The man asks him if he wants a Krishna tattoo or a “Chiranjeevi” (immortality) one. Whenever this scene is being played on the big screen, Chiranjeevi fans are filling the theatres with whistles.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark in terms of worldwide box office collections. The film has earned Rs 178.50 crore in seven days and is still going strong at the box office, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. On Friday, Vijayabalan shared that the film raked in Rs 181.97 crore worldwide.

#SVP WW Box Office MARCHING towards ₹200 cr milestone. Week 1 – ₹ 178.50 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 3.47 cr

Total – ₹ 181.97 cr#MaheshBabu — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 20, 2022

The film features Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, P Samuthirakani, Nadiya, Sowmya Menon and Vennela Kishore. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Mahesh Babu was previously seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in 2020. Two years later, his first appearance on the big screen has been in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being praised by audiences alike around the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.