Why Pawan Kalyan Gave Ali’s Daughter’s Wedding A Miss

November 27 was one of the biggest days for prominent Telugu comedian Ali, as it was his daughter Fathima Rameezun’s marriage. The ceremony was a star-studded affair with several stalwarts of the Telugu film industry marking their presence. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Venkatesh Daggubatti, MLA Roja, Akkeneni Nagarjuna and his better half Amala Akkineni, comedians Brahmanandam and Racha Ravi and others were present. But there was a known face missing. Yes, we are talking about actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Fans were speculating about this outcome after Ali had extended his support to Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of the Jana Sena Party — which is the rival of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress party — where Ali is a member. Thus, fans are of the opinion that the difference in political ideologies is the reason why Pawan Kalyan had not attended the wedding.

These speculations were denied by Ali’s team, who revealed a different reason why Pawan Kalyan could not attend Fathima’s marriage. In an interview with a portal, the team said, “They say Pawan was indeed supposed to attend the event, but he was caught up in Andhra Pradesh due to a flight delay and that’s the reason why he couldn’t make it.”

According to Ali’s team, apart from this logistical problem, there are no other issues as being pointed out on social media. According to the team, no problem cannot be so grave that it would force Pawan to not attend Ali’s daughter’s marriage.

Ali’s fans were also left shocked when they got to know that Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had skipped the marriage as well. Reports had surfaced on social media in the past that the CM had promised to attend the wedding. Despite the proximity, it is still not known why Jagan decided to give this marriage ceremony a skip. However, according to reports, the CM will attend the Valima dinner (reception) hosted by Ali at Sri Convention Hall at Ring Road in Guntur city, Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest Movies News here