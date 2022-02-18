Why Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak Is Releasing On February 25

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak is finally gearing up for release on February 25. The film, which had been postponed twice before. Though there were speculations regarding the release of the film in the first week of April, here is why Bheemla Nayak is releasing in February.

The reason is because of the decline in Covid-19 cases and the removal of restrictions. The team behind Bheemla Nayak doesn’t want to waste this window of opportunity to finally release the film. The only problem Pawan Kalyan’s project is facing is regarding the ticket rates. If the issue gets resolved, it will be a bonus for the success of his film.

While many movies have been postponed, it is a daring step by the producers of Bheemla Nayak to release the film next week.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans expected it to premiere during summer, but now that release is only 10 days away, they have geared up for the celebrations.

The original release date of the Saagar K Chandra-directed film, Bheemla Nayak, was planned to be January 12, 2022. After discussions with the producers of RRR and Radhe Shyam, the release was postponed.

It has now been decided that Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens next week. It expective to bring a large number of audiences to the cinema halls in the Telugu states as is often the case with movies starring ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshium, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in Biju Menon’s character and Rana Daggubati in the Prithviraj Sukumaran role.

With screenplay and dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas., Bheemla Nayak Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in prominent female roles.

