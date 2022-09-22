CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Why Poster of Nayanthara, Prithviraj's Gold at Kozhikode Airport is a Reason For Chuckle
1-MIN READ

Why Poster of Nayanthara, Prithviraj's Gold at Kozhikode Airport is a Reason For Chuckle

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 14:41 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Meanwhile, the film Gold will likely hit the theatres a week before Onam.

The fact that the audience is laughing is because it is displaced outside Kozhikode airport. The airport is famous for its smuggling of gold.

A poster of Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Gold displayed outside Kozhikode airport has become a reason for the amusement of fans. The irony is that the airport is famous for smuggling gold and almost daily the authorities detain a smuggler or two from here.

Recently, two Indigo employees were arrested as they aided a smuggler to smuggle about 4.9 Kg of gold in semi-solid form. The gold was worth Rs. 2.5 crore and the luggage was left abandoned at the airport.

Meanwhile, the film Gold will likely hit the theatres a week before Onam. Sources say that due to the production delays, the film — earlier scheduled for September 8 release — was postponed. Despite starring an ensemble of artists, the core crew has not released any songs or teasers for Gold.

With the postponement, fans are requesting the makers to at least release a single track or a teaser of the film. The Alphonse Puthren directorial — his first film in the last 7 years — will be released in Tamil and Malayalam.

During an interview, Alphonse said, “Gold can be comparable to Neram but distinctly. There are more than 40 characters which are added to the plot and will surely entertain the audience.”

first published:September 22, 2022, 14:41 IST
last updated:September 22, 2022, 14:41 IST