Pran Krishan Sikand, popularly known as Pran, was one of the most dreadful screen villains of his time. Despite playing a ruthless villain, Pran was people’s darling. Even though this veteran actor is no longer with us, his powerful voice and brilliant acting are remembered every now and then. His crooked smile and stare would make people tremble.

Pran married Shukla Sikand in 1945 and had three children, including one daughter and two sons. Talking about his daughter, Pinky Sikand, did not opt for the world of glamour. Yes, you read it right. For those of you who don’t know, Pinky avoided the world of Bollywood and married well-known businessman Vivek Bhalla and they have a happy married life.

A picture resurfaced on the internet that shows Pinky Sikand in a red suit with the statute of her father Pran. The pictures appear to be from a book launch event.

If we talk about Pran’s professional front, he was one of the highest-paid actors at the time. Pran has appeared as a villain in over 362 films. Zanjeer, Amar Akbar, Anthony, Don, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed are among the films in which he has appeared. The biggest villain of the era said goodbye to the world forever on July 12, 2013.

Pran did not use any over-the-top gimmicks to make the villain appear caricature-like. With his penetrating eyes, deep baritone, and trademark whiff of the cigarette, he emerged as one of the most stylish and suave baddies in B-Town. His iconic catchphrase “Barkurdhar" was enough to frighten audiences, so much so that parents reportedly refused to name their children Pran because of his menacing on-screen persona.

