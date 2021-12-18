Why Priyanka Chopra Never Feels She Is Away From Home: 'My Mom, Mandir, Achaar Are Always With Me'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a name for herself as a global icon. After a great career in Bollywood, the actress moved to Hollywood, where she was back-to-back seen in big movies and shows. She will appear in the fourth installment of the much-anticipated Hollywood science-fiction franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. While busy with promotions, PeeCee made sure not to disappoint her Indian fans by speaking about her Desi girl traits on a recent talk show.

Despite living in a foreign country, the actress considers herself to be an Indian and remains faithful to her roots. In a recent interview with Rasha Goel, she stated that it is tough to separate herself from India. She also discussed juggling work in Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka explained that she always takes her Indian roots with her wherever she goes, therefore she never misses being at home.

“You can take me out of India, but you can’t take India out of me," said Priyanka. She went on to say that her culture or who she is basically sort of follows her around in a bubble everywhere she goes. As a result, she never feels as though she is away from home. “My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I’m good. I don’t ever feel that way." she added.

While talking to the Emmy nominated Television Host and journalist, Priyanka also stated that she has always been conscious of the need to strike a balance between the two cinema industries. She said that she believes it has been extremely strategic and that she has “always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that.”

In the fourth Matrix installment, Priyanka will portray Sati, who is “a young lady with wisdom that defies her years and a capacity to discern the truth, no matter how muddy the waters." Among those who will appear in the film are Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson.

