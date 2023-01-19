Why Priyanka Mohan Is More Inclined Towards Tamil Film Industry

Priyanka Arul Mohan made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella in 2019. Later in the year, the actress made her debut in Telugu films with Nani’s directorial Gang Leader but the film didn’t do well at the box office. The actress made her Tamil debut with Sivakarithikeyan-starrer Doctor, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was a stepping stone for the actress in the Tamil industry. In her second Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj, starring Suriya, Priyanka was the leading lady.

The film opened with mixed reviews; however, Priyanka was lauded for her acting chops. The actress earlier wanted to make her niche in the Telugu film industry but couldn’t. It is reported that she was more inclined towards Tamil films as she was not getting good roles in Telugu films.

Presently, the actress has a busy schedule. Last September, she announced that she is elated that she is part of Dhanush’s next project Captain Miller. This will be the first time when Priyanka Mohan and Dhanush will be sharing the screen space. Sharing the news on social media the actress wrote in the caption, “Elated to be part of this huge project and happy to be paired opposite Dhanush sir, thanks to Arun Matheswaran sir and Sathya Jyothi Films… looking forward for the shoot to start.”

In July, last year, the film was officially announced with a short video that showed Dhanush as a biker. Sundeep Kishan is also in the film in a prominent role. Other than Captian Miller, Priyanka also has a yet-to-be-titled project alongside Jayam Ravi in her kitty. It will be the actress’ first collaboration with the actor.

