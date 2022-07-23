Why Pushpa and KGF Fans Are At Loggerheads on Twitter

Fahadh Faasil recently caused a storm on social media by hinting about Pushpa’s third instalment in an interview. Fans were overjoyed with this announcement but Yash’s fans didn’t take it kindly. They condemned the makers for imitating Yash’s KGF franchise.

A user wrote on Twitter that makers are following brand KGF’s footsteps.

Following brand KGF footsteps bro 😂 — AM ಗೌಡ (@Amgowda_45) July 19, 2022

Another replied that every masterpiece has its cheap copy. This user also shared a short video about the similarities between KGF and Pushpa. In both blockbusters, the lead characters lose their mother in childhood. The mothers give lockets to their sons in both ventures. In both movies, there are misunderstandings between the hero and heroine.

Every masterpiece has its cheap copy 😂😂🤣https://t.co/VAzzSgA7Gr — . (@_ardent_fan) July 19, 2022

Another user wrote that Pushpa is following the KGF route. According to this user, the script is also quite similar depicting the hero’s rise from rags to riches.

Following the #KGF Route…

Script is also quite similar to #KGF1

From Rags to Riches….😀😀😀 — RaJpUt🙋 (@RaJpUt_MS92) July 19, 2022

This criticism was not taken kindly by Allu Arjun fans. One fan shared a short video from one of Prashanth Neel’s interviews. In this interview, Prashanth talked about taking a lot of inspiration from Telugu films. He also appreciated the kind of cinema done by Chiranjeevi. This interview was shared purposely to portray the Pushpa franchise in a better way than KGF.

Another Allu Arjun fan joined the discussion and wrote that idea of rags to riches is not only in KGF. Similar ideas are portrayed in other films as well.

Many movies are there with " rags to riches" line not only KGF. — HELLO (@ROCKINGg25) July 19, 2022

The fans further wrote that the Pushpa franchise was first planned as a web series. This fan claimed that this planning was done even before the release of KGF’s first part. It was later that the script was converted into a film. Now according to this user, the scope for Pushpa’s 3rd and 4th parts is also there.

Pushpa firstly planned as webseries

Even before kgf part 1 release, later they converted script into movie there is a scope for part 3 and part 4 also if possible — ★SAI SANJAY★❗★AADHF★❗ (@SaiSanjayAAdhf) July 19, 2022

One user revealed that KGF is also quite similar to the film Chatrapathi. Chatrapathi narrated the story of displaced Sri Lankans in Vizag Port. They are ruled by a local goon. The story revolves around Chatrapathi Sivaji strives hard to reunite with his mother and brother.

KGF is Very much similar to our Chatrapathi 😅 So What ? — S!D 🧘 (@OptimistSiD) July 19, 2022

It remains to be seen how Pushpa and KGF makers respond to this trolling.

