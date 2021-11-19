Suriya's Jai Bhim Row: Tamil Nadu Film Body Questions the Silence of Superstars

Jai Bhim, starring south superstar Suriya, was released on Amazon Prime Video and became an instant hit among viewers as well as critics. However, it also courted controversy when the makers of the film were accused of insulting the Vanniyar Community. Actor Suriya has even received death threats. Now, several people belonging to the film industry are supporting the south megastar. The biggest support so far has come from the Tamil Film Producers Association through an official statement.

Director Pa. Ranjith was the first to extend his support to Suriya. He tweeted his support to Jai Bhim star on behalf of the Tamil film industry. Following this, director Vetrimaran, too, came in support of Suriya. Vetrimaran, in his tweet, stated that it was not surprising that such anti-social justice groups were outraged by the release of the film.

Official statement of Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association states, “Although many support Suriya, the question arises as to why superstars like Rajini, Kamal, Vijay and Ajith are still silent in this matter. Apart from this, anti-Suriya voices can be heard from the people from the south film industry itself."

It further said “Gautam, the director and leader of the Tamil Empire Party, who said, ‘I will not leave Suriya whoever backs down on this issue. Surya should apologize.’ We condemn such comments and support Suriya. Such types of films are very much required for society.”

South Director Bharathiraja came out in support of Suriya. Director Aamir and Lokesh Kanagaraj were also seen backing the Jai Bhim star.

Actors D. Rajender, Siddharth, Prakashraj, Karunas and Nasser have issued a series of statements in support of Suriya so far. Actor Sathyaraj even released a video in support of Suriya. In the video, he said, “I am very happy that the people from the film industry are coming out openly to support the Suriya in this regard.”

Actor Suriya, too, thanked all the personalities and fans, who have supported him during the entire controversy. Suriya said that he had never seen such support in the past.

