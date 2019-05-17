English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why Rakul Preet Singh Could be the Real Winner of De De Pyaar De
Rakul Preet Singh is all set to impress the audience in De De Pyaar De, a Hindi rom-com film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.
Image courtesy: Rakul Preet singh
Loading...
Scintillating smile, enigmatic personality and a natural spunk, Rakul Preet Singh has been in the entertainment industry for a decade now. But, it was in 2014, five years after her debut in showbiz that she marked her entry in Bollywood with Yaariyan.
Although the film did not leave any mark at the box office, it was Rakul Preet who left the audience spellbound with her charm. While she continued to amaze the audience in Telugu and Tamil cinema, she did not feature in any Hindi film until Neeraj Pandey's directorial Aiyaary (2018), opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Now, she is all set to impress the audience in De De Pyaar De, a Hindi rom-com film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.
She was recently in Delhi with her co-actors Ajay and Tabu for the promotions of De De Pyaar De.
She was asked how she will react if similar circumstances come up in her real life and she falls for a guy double her age. Rakul Preet said, "It's not about the age but about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do, then I don't have a problem with that because, at the end of the day, it is more important that two people involved in a relationship are happy together. If there is such person then he must be young at heart, otherwise, age is just a number."
Rakul Preet's character has a similar thought process. From trying to normalise a woman drinking alcohol to countering misogyny, Aisha is a bubbly box of happiness you can't take your eyes off. Aisha comes as a surprise for a Luv Ranjan film because the filmmaker is known for presenting different shades of manipulative women.
The 26-year-old actor also spoke about homogenising age difference in a relationship and how it has been prevalent from years. "It's (age gap) not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said.
"It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people in a relationship complement each other," she added.
Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath the film released in theaters today.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Although the film did not leave any mark at the box office, it was Rakul Preet who left the audience spellbound with her charm. While she continued to amaze the audience in Telugu and Tamil cinema, she did not feature in any Hindi film until Neeraj Pandey's directorial Aiyaary (2018), opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
Now, she is all set to impress the audience in De De Pyaar De, a Hindi rom-com film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.
She was recently in Delhi with her co-actors Ajay and Tabu for the promotions of De De Pyaar De.
She was asked how she will react if similar circumstances come up in her real life and she falls for a guy double her age. Rakul Preet said, "It's not about the age but about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do, then I don't have a problem with that because, at the end of the day, it is more important that two people involved in a relationship are happy together. If there is such person then he must be young at heart, otherwise, age is just a number."
Rakul Preet's character has a similar thought process. From trying to normalise a woman drinking alcohol to countering misogyny, Aisha is a bubbly box of happiness you can't take your eyes off. Aisha comes as a surprise for a Luv Ranjan film because the filmmaker is known for presenting different shades of manipulative women.
The 26-year-old actor also spoke about homogenising age difference in a relationship and how it has been prevalent from years. "It's (age gap) not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said.
"It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people in a relationship complement each other," she added.
Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath the film released in theaters today.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan,Disha Patani Perform Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle on set of Bharat Movie
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Miandad Warns Pakistan Can be 'Unstoppable' if they Find Momentum
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell, Pandya and....Five Power Hitters to Watch Out For
- Nick Jonas Can't Get Enough of Priyanka Chopra's Cannes Debut, Here is the Proof
- For Me, Nationalism is Spiritual and Inclusive, Kangana Ranaut Says at Cannes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results