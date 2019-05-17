Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Why Rakul Preet Singh Could be the Real Winner of De De Pyaar De

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to impress the audience in De De Pyaar De, a Hindi rom-com film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:May 17, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Why Rakul Preet Singh Could be the Real Winner of De De Pyaar De
Image courtesy: Rakul Preet singh
Scintillating smile, enigmatic personality and a natural spunk, Rakul Preet Singh has been in the entertainment industry for a decade now. But, it was in 2014, five years after her debut in showbiz that she marked her entry in Bollywood with Yaariyan.

Although the film did not leave any mark at the box office, it was Rakul Preet who left the audience spellbound with her charm. While she continued to amaze the audience in Telugu and Tamil cinema, she did not feature in any Hindi film until Neeraj Pandey's directorial Aiyaary (2018), opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Now, she is all set to impress the audience in De De Pyaar De, a Hindi rom-com film written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

She was recently in Delhi with her co-actors Ajay and Tabu for the promotions of De De Pyaar De.

She was asked how she will react if similar circumstances come up in her real life and she falls for a guy double her age. Rakul Preet said, "It's not about the age but about the person. If I am attracted to an older person who has the same wavelength as I do, then I don't have a problem with that because, at the end of the day, it is more important that two people involved in a relationship are happy together. If there is such person then he must be young at heart, otherwise, age is just a number."

Rakul Preet's character has a similar thought process. From trying to normalise a woman drinking alcohol to countering misogyny, Aisha is a bubbly box of happiness you can't take your eyes off. Aisha comes as a surprise for a Luv Ranjan film because the filmmaker is known for presenting different shades of manipulative women.

The 26-year-old actor also spoke about homogenising age difference in a relationship and how it has been prevalent from years. "It's (age gap) not an issue. It's happening because girls mature faster. Also, we see so many successful relationships with the age difference," she said.

"It is very common these days and at the end of the day what matters is how two people in a relationship complement each other," she added.

Also featuring Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill and Alok Nath the film released in theaters today.

