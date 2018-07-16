Why Rita Ora Wants to Pay Attention to Acting Career

Singer Rita Ora wants to continue with her acting career after the success of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie franchise, and says she would like to do a horror film.Ora took on the role of Mia Grey in the movie franchise, and garnered positive response. The How we do hitmaker confessed that acting, along with singing, has been a passion from an early age."I actually had my first acting role at the age of eleven in the movie Spivs. I love acting. Acting is pretty much like a performance too," dailymail.co.uk quoted Ora as saying.When asked what kind of genre she would lean towards in the future, Ora said she would "love to do a horror movie".But she is practical when it comes to the next step in the acting business."I would definitely have to wait and see what roles I get offered. It's all based on that. But yes, definitely something I would love to do more in the future."