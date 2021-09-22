Why RuPaul and Michaela Coel's Historic Emmy Wins Should be Celebrated Amid 'Emmys So White' Debate

The 2021 Emmy Awards saw the trophies being handed out to some of the most influential artistes in television and streaming platforms. The big winners of the night were also the most obvious ones. Olivia Colman, Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet were among the top winners and their shows The Crown, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown swept the major categories. One of the surprise wins of the night was Jean Smart, who picked up award for the Outstanding Lead Actress - Comedy Series for Hacks.

While the actors who won for their work have been phenomenal, it is also glaring that no Person of Colour (POC) managed to get a nod from the Emmys in the acting categories. This was surprising because after years of backlash, the Emmys had a record for most POC actors and artistes nominations in 2021. Some of the top contenders were Billy Porter, Rege Jean-Page, MJ Rodriguez, Michael K Williams, Bowen Yang and many others.

Only two POC artistes managed to win an Emmy and both were history making wins. RuPaul’s Drag Race picked up a trophy for Outstanding Competition Programme, making it the highest number of Emmys won by a Black Person.

On the other hand, Michaela Coel won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the HBO series I May Destroy You. She also made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for writing for a limited series.

Coel, who wrote the show on her own experience with sexual assault, dedicated the award to all survivors of sexual assault. In her inspiring acceptance speech, Coel said, “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible — for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence. … I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.”

The Emmy wins of this year has sparked a huge debate online accusing the Television Academy of “performative wokeness." Many are also pointing out how ‘I May Destroy You’ did not get even a single nomination at the Golden Globe Awards. The debate around diversity that sparked from this snub led to the revelation that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have a single Black member. In a case of the Butterfly Effect, many eminent members of the film industry protested against the HFPA, returning their Golden Globes.

While the debate around the Emmys being ‘So white’ is here to stay, it is also important to keep the focus on the historic wins of these POC artistes. In a Twitter storm, it is often easy to overlook the achievements of these artistes who broke cultural and racial barriers to get where they are now.

For years, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been a flag-bearer of diversity and acceptance. It was one of the first shows to bring Drag to mainstream, breaking the stigma around it in a highly entertaining manner. Each member of RuPaul’s Drag Race has set a benchmark in self-love, creativity and excellence, regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation. RuPaul’s Drag Race will go down in history as one of the most important shows for the LGBTQ+ and Black community.

Michaela Coel on the other hand, validated the emotions of sexual assault survivors with I May Destroy You. She wrote on topics that most writers wouldn’t even address. Coel took issues like consent, stealthing, trauma, grief, healing, cancel culture, and put them in an eight-part series. I May Destroy You is extremely uncomfortable and jarring, and that is exactly its intention.

While we celebrate RuPaul’s Drag Race and I May Destroy You, we should also remember another show that is equally important for the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities. Pose, which was nominated for multiple awards but was snubbed, brought New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture to the limelight.

Not only was Pose (which ended this year) fabulous, it also made many feel seen. A truly remarkable venture, the show deserves much more recognition than it got during its runtime. Our only hope is that Pose gains cult status, as it truly deserves to be passed down through generations.

Online debates have led to structural change in the entertainment industry. Hopefully, these changes will reflect on the HFPA, the Television Academy and the Academy’s decisions in the upcoming years.

