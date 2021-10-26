Why Saif Ali Khan's Children May Not Inherit the Royal Pataudi Estate

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan belongs to the Pataudi royal family, who have had a rich cultural heritage in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. Saif has inherited the legacy of his Pataudi lineage who were the erstwhile rulers in the central Indian region. Given his regal heritage it may seem like Saif’s children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan will be inheriting his property. However, that seems like a long legal battle.

According to a report by Scroll, the Rs 5,000 crore worth property owned by the Pataudis comes under the Enemy Property Act of 1968. The Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) had served a notice to Saif on December 19, 2014. The custodian invoked Section 11 of the Enemy Property Act, 1968, to ask the actor why the properties of the erstwhile Bhopal state that he had presumably inherited should not be deemed as enemy property.

Read: Saba Ali Khan Hits Back at Troll Who Urged Her to ‘Live for Yourself’: It Works for Me, You Do What Works for You

The report mentions that the Act allows the custodian to take over and administer the properties of those who opted for Pakistan or subsequently migrated there or China. “Section 2(b) of the Act defines who is ‘enemy’ and Section 2(c) what is ‘enemy property’.”

What makes the case more bizarre for Saif, is that his great-grandfather, Hamidullah Khan, the Nawab under the British regime, never made a will to all his properties, due to which there could be some contention within the family, specifically from members descending from Saif’s grand-aunt in Pakistan.

However, it is not just Saif who will be affected by this Act, since many descendants of the Pataudi royal family now reside in the vast properties owned by the family. Scroll reported that the 80 acres of land in Khanu Gaon which belongs to the royal estate now has an illegal colony established in the area. The Custodian of Enemy Property’s order declaring the erstwhile Bhopal royal estate as ‘enemy property’ will also affect residents of such illegal colonies. The question now remains whether the custodian, if they win the case, evict the current residents, or owners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.