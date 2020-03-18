Why Salman Khan Never Moves Out of His Flat, Saif Has Best Response to Son Ibrahim Calling Him Old

Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments for years now. He could have easily bought a bunglow for himself but he preferred staying there as his parents and family, and is deeply attached to the place. "I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way," Salman had earlier said.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram handle. The two looked dapper in the photograph but what caught people's attention was the picture's caption, which read: "Me and my old man." When asked about the same, Saif responded, "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it."

Tiger Shroff stars in the 2.0 version of Mithun Chakraborty's iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer. Tiger puts his heart and soul into his steps in I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0, choreographed by Bosco Martis. In getting the steps right and the technique perfect, the feel and vibe, which made Mithun's moves magical on screen, have gone missing.

Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

Sonam Kapoor has returned to India amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The actress flew down from London to Delhi early Tuesday morning, along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Upon her arrival in her home country, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram Story, wherein she thanked the Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

