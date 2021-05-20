Why Samantha Akkineni is Being Trolled for The Family Man 2 Character Raji

The Family Man 2 trailer was launched recently and shows Samantha Akkineni as the new antagonist Raji joining the cast for this outing. The trailer was met with positive response largely but some on social media have been trolling Samantha for playing the part of an extremist from Tamil roots. The hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamilians’ also went viral on social media.

In the trailer, Samantha was seen wearing the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) uniform and the dialogues also say that there is a hostage situation in Chennai. Most part of the second season happens in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, as per a website. Tamil Tigers is a guerrilla organization that sought to establish an independent Tamil state, Eelam, in Sri Lanka.

Check out fans vented their anger on Samantha for her The Family Man 2 character.

Tamil people’s are not extremists, we love peace ☮️Don’t project us as extremists #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils pic.twitter.com/2xbSMvniy5 — அதியன் கார்த்திᵀᴬᴹᴵᴸ ᴺᴬᵀᴵᴼᴺᴬᴸᴵˢᵀ❤️💛 (@athiyankarthi) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, addressing the government move to exercise OTT censorship, creator Raj and DK had said in an interview that they were optimistic about the new regulations, whenever they are drafted and brought into effect.

