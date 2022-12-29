Why Sandesh Jadhav Agreed To Play Cop In Vijay Kenkre’s Play You Must Die

Sandesh Jadhav has exhibited his acting prowess in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry with films like Ugly and Dombivli Fast. Sandesh is also known for taking up key roles in theatrical plays. He has recently depicted the role of a police official in a suspense thriller play, titled You Must Die, directed by Vijay Kenkre. Neeraj Shirvaikar has penned the storyline of this play. The Family Man actor is every bit happy to enact a pivotal role in this play. He spoke about his experience in an interview with a portal.

The Supari actor said that he was destined to play a police official. According to Sandesh, there are some characters which give artists versatility and success in equal parts. For those who have seen Sandesh’s films previously will know that this is not the first time he is playing a cop. His depiction of a police officer in several projects has been applauded.

But this is the first time he portrayed such a role in a play. Was it a different experience for him? The Kaminey actor answered that he loved every bit of it.

According to Sandesh, he was playing the same role repeatedly in films and daily soaps. After reaching a point of saturation, he decided not to play a police official for some time. The Amhi Ka Tisare actor revealed how he was offered to essay the role of a police in many projects, but he refused.

But Sandesh had to change his mind when a veteran filmmaker like Vijay came to him with a script of his play, You Must Die. He decided to take a plunge at Vijay’s insistence and agreed to don a police officer’s cap yet again, for this play. As luck would have it, the play and his acting skills received accolades from the audience.

