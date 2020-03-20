Why Shraddha Kapoor Turned Down an Offer to Work With Salman Khan

Shraddha Kapoor, who has completed a decade in Bollywood this year, recently revealed that she was offered a film opposite Salman Khan when she was only 16.

However, the actress turned down the offer because she wanted to "focus on her studies" at that point of time. Shraddha, later, made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Teen Patti, which also starred legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley.

"I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don't think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan," Shraddha told the Hindustan Times.

Even though Shraddha's first few projects didn't perform well at the box office, she went on to be a part of successful films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Stree.

"I'm proud of every role that I've done irrespective of how it's done. Because this was something that I wanted to do since I was a little girl, and there was a moment where I felt it might not come true which was after my first two films and that was very shattering. But all thanks to the support of my parents and loved ones. I think the fact that I'm only doing what I'm doing is such a big opportunity for me. So every film that I've been a part of, has been a very big deal for me," she earlier told us.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the recently-released film Baaghi 3, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff. The film opened to mixed reviews.