Why Shreya Ghoshal Never Dated Anyone From The Film Industry

Shreya Ghoshal is among the top playback singers in Bollywood. The melody queen of India, as she is fondly known, was born on March 12, 1984, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

The singer has won 7 Filmfare Awards and 4 National Awards till now. Shreya has been in the music industry for more than two decades but has never dated any singer or music director. The reason is quite interesting.

In an interview With The Times of India, Shreya said, “I never dated a singer or a music director because when you date someone from another industry, you have to know the views of people from other fields." She said that she didn’t like mixing her personal and professional lives.

Shreya is happy in her married life:

She is married to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay, and the couple are parents to a lovely son. Shreya Ghoshal has sung in more than 20 languages, with her nightingale-like voice enthralling millions across the country.

Shreya Ghoshal has been entertaining people for 20 years with her magical voice. Shreya was the winner of the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She made her singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas. The movie’s album was a huge hit, and there has been no looking back for Shreya.

