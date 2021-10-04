Why SidNaaz Fans are Trending 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' on Twitter

Over a month since fans heard from their beloved star, Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame since her participation in the television reality show, Bigg Boss season 13. Last month, after the passing of the BB 13 winner, her close friend Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has remained unreachable. Fans and admirers have showered immense love and support on social media, often in the form of nostalgic posts and throwbacks. Today, a new trend by the name, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla picked up the pace on Twitter. The reason?

A clip of Shehnaaz from the sets of her new film Honsla Rakh went viral on social media. The video was shared by actor Shinda Grewal on the micro-blogging site after which it started doing rounds on the Internet.

Shinda, who plays the onscreen son of the actress in the upcoming film, seems to be playing Guess The Character game with Shehnaaz on an app. The child actor asks Shehnaaz a few questions about the character in her mind. He then reveals the result that flashed on the screen. The app read, “I think of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla.” A photo of the actress is also seen on the phone. After reading the results, Shehnaaz breaks into laughter, almost in disbelief.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon, Honsla Rakh also stars Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The trailer of the film, scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, was unveiled at the end of last month.

In an interview with E Times, co-producer of the film, Daljit Thind, revealed that the makers of Honsla Rakh had been waiting for Shehnaaz to recover and heal from the grave loss. He also mentioned that they were to shoot for a new song on September 15, which did not take place. The makers want Shehnaaz to be a part of the track as she is an important component of the project.

