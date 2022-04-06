'Why Someone Would Fall into Such Sickness?' Vibhuti Thakur on Phone Number Leak

Actor Vibhuti Thakur, who is known for her TV shows, including Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sasural Genda Phool, Bandini and Doli Armaanon Ki, is going through a rough patch. In this digital era, cases of cyberbullying are rising every day. And unfortunately, Vibhuti has become the latest victim of cyberbullying. The actor got the shock of her life when she realised that her number had been put up on a random Instagram account.

Vibhuti Thakur has revealed in an Instagram post that her number has been leaked on a random Instagram account and that she has been getting calls from strangers asking for sexual favours.

The actress posted a screenshot of the account on her Instagram handle and wrote, “This has been circulated and my number is made to float around, causing me immense emotional distress. This is act of bullying…whoever is doing this it’s so shameful… the text on the screenshot says “harass " her….and is also demeaning to my dignity as a Woman.”

She further added, “I fail to understand why someone would fall to such sickness, disturbing someone who is only concentrated on herself. Because of this disgraceful act, messages and dm/call pouring in, so I have decided to file a complaint against the Instagram page that did this … letting cyber-crime people look into the matter, also action will be taken against all the numbers who are messaging me … I request all my family, friends and fans as well to complaint this account.”

In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that she “broke down” because of the perverted calls as she has never been in such a situation before.

Vibhuti Thakur wrote in her next Instagram post that while she was emotionally abused, her spirituality kept her in good stead. Fans of Vibhuti hope that she will soon come out of this difficult phase and return to the small screen.

