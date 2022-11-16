Why Superstar Krishna Shared a Bitter Equation With NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Legendary actor and Telugu stalwart Krishna passed away on November 15. The veteran actor has left behind a legacy of films with stupendous performances which will always be remembered by his fans. But did you know — Krishna’s rift with renowned actors Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR and Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR is also well known in the Telugu film industry? Both actors have achieved many milestones in their acting careers. Krishna got embroiled in a dispute with these leading actors of Telugu cinema. Here’s how.

Differences cropped up between Krishna and NTR due to the film made on the life of Alluri Seetharama Raju. NTR wanted to make a biopic on the life of freedom fighter Alluri. However, he could not get a good script due to which his plans of making the biopic could not come to fruition. Writer Tripuraneni Maharadhi also decided to make a movie on the life of Alluri and penned a script. He narrated this script to Krishna. The Kula Gothralu actor was highly impressed and gave his go-ahead to this script. When NTR came to know about this, he flew into a rage and immediately asked the makers to stop shooting this movie. There are rumours Krishna was not pleased with this step by the veteran artist and vowed to never work with him.

This dispute between Krishna and NTR escalated to such an extent that the former made several films targeting NTR’s policies as Chief Minister. Due to this rivalry, the Congress party had even asked Krishna to stand against NTR when he founded the Telugu Desam Party.

Krishna also shared a rivalry with ANR. The bone of contention between both actors was Sarath Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas. Krishna’s version of this novel titled Devadasu was a major box-office failure. It is said that ANR’s adaptation of this novel titled Devadasu was re-released at this time, which was the main reason that deprived Krishna’s version of becoming a success.

