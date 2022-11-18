Why Superstar Krishna’s Fans Were Disappointed With His 1993 Film Varasudu

Superstar Krishna enjoyed a loyal fanbase, which was at par with other Telugu cinema stalwarts like NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. A lot of times, die-hard fans are too sensitive about trivial issues concerning their idols, whom they perceive as demigods, which was the case with Superstar Krishna as well. And, an incident that occurred during the release of his 1993 film Varasudu is a testimony to the same.

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, Varasudu was a remake of the Hindi film Phool Aur Kaante, starring Ajay Devgn. The film was the talk of the town at the time because it marked the first collaboration between Krishna and Akkineni Nagarjuna, who played the former’s son in the film. The movie’s plot revolved around the clash between a father and a son. Nagarjuna’s character is shown to dislike his father because of his indulgence in criminal activities.

However, a particular scene did not go down well with the fans of Krishna. In one scene, Nagarjuna is shown holding his collar aggressively. Even though it was just acting, a group of over-sensitive fans raised their objection against it. This was a point when Nagarjuna was still climbing the success ladder while Krishna was one of the biggest stars of Tollywood. Hence, fans were irked by the aforementioned particular scene. Additionally, Krishna’s character died in the movie, which was further disliked by his fans.

Reportedly, some theatres even witnessed protests by ardent fans of Krishna. The actor had to then intervene and address his fans over the same. He had to make them understand that it was just a film, and they were just acting. He also urged them to not take films seriously. It was only then that his fans stopped the protests.

