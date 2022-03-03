Why Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan Co-Star Sathyaraj Calls Him 'Revolution Man'

With his powerful acting and benevolent demeanour, Suriya has earned the admiration of fans and his co-stars. The actor is known for giving his 100% best to each film. Sathyaraj, who is Suriya’s co-star in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, has now come forward and showered immense praise on the actor.

Sathyaraj has said that Suriya is brave not only on screen but in real life as well. He said that it takes a lot of courage to make a film like Jai Bhim. The veteran actor also said that he gave Suriya the title of Revolution Man. Sathyaraj went ahead and even compared Suriya to late actor MGR.

Sathyaraj also emphasised the importance of spreading Periyar and Dr B.R Ammbedkar’s ideas via films.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s next Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to hit the big screen near you on March 10. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it received an enthusiastic response from the audience. Apart from Suriya and Sathyaraj, Priyanka Arulmmohan, Pugazh, Vinay Rai and V. Jayaprakash will be a part of the film.

Vinay will be seen playing the villain in the film, while Saranya Ponvannan and Soori will enact other pivotal roles.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been written and directed by Pandiraj. D. Imman has composed music for this film. The film is the third collaboration between director Pandiraj and Suriya. The director-actor duo has collaborated earlier on films like Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. R. Rathnavelu has handled the cinematography for this film. The film will see Suriya fighting crimes against women.

The film is going to be a pan India project and will be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and other languages. Telugu rights of this film have been acquired by Asian cinemas.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be Suriya’s first theatrical release in over two years. His films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru premiered on Amazon Prime due to covid 19 restrictions.

