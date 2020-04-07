MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Why Target Sonakshi Alone? Mahabharat Star Nitish Bharadwaj Asks Mukesh Khanna To Be Empathetic

After Mukesh Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in Mahabharat, comes to the actress' rescue.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, iconic shows like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat have made a comeback on Doordarshan. Their comeback means that the younger generation can be well-versed with Indian mythology through these epics, according to the actors who have been part of these two shows.

Recently, however, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, took a dig at actress Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti.

But, his co-star Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, has seemed to disagree with him and instead asked him to be empathetic toward the younger generation.

In an interview with Times of India, Nitish said, “Why target Sonakshi alone? There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.”

“I would like to tell my friend Mukesh Khanna that there may be a whole new generation which doesn’t know details of Indian heritage and its literature. It is not their fault. There was a sea change in India’s economic environment after 1992 that everyone started running the rat race, trying to make their careers and prosper financially,” he further added.

Taking a jibe at Sonakshi, Mukesh had said, “I think the re-runs will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for."

