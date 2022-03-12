Why Tejasswi Prakash Asked Aditya Narayan to ‘Shut up’. Details Inside

After winning the title of Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash is having the time of her life. It was only a matter of time before she also secured the fresh and highly hyped season 6 of Naagin. The show is magnificent, and it contributes to Tejasswi’s list of achievements. She is also ruling headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Despite her hectic schedule following her Bigg Boss victory, Tejasswi makes time to share posts on Instagram and engage with followers.

One of her well-known friendships is with singer/host Aditya Narayan, and fans have been longing for the two to work together on a project. It would be a fantastic collaboration if it materialised. During his Instagram AMA, a fan suggested Aditya collaborate on a music video with his good buddy Tejasswi.

“Tejasswi Prakash and you are friends…making a music video with her will be exciting, how’s the idea?" the fan wondered. Aditya responded by saying that he could no longer afford Tejasswi, especially since she won Bigg Boss and landed the lead role in Naagin. “But yeah, it’d be great if it happened,” he added.

Advertisement

Tejasswi’s response was funny. She took note of Aditya’s comments and told him to shut up. “Hahahaha…Aadi, shut up…kaha rakhega itne paise?"

In that same session, a fan inquired about the definition of Aditya’s daughter Twisha’s name. “Splendor, Lustre, Light, Sun-rays," the TV anchor said. It’s quite interesting since my father’s name means “Risen Sun," my name means “Sun," and her name means “rays of the sun," He answered.

Aditya announced his retirement as a TV host shortly after the finale episode of Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa 2022. He also wished to spend a little time with his infant daughter Twisha Narayan Jha.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi started her career with Life OK’s show 26-12. In 2013, she played Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. From 2015 to 2016, she portrayed Ragini Gadodia in Swaragini aired on Colors TV, alongside Namish Taneja.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.