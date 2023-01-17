Why Telugu Audience is Accusing Varisu Makers of Paying for Positive Reviews

Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Varisu has been receiving a lot of competition following its release on January 11. Apart from strong competition in the form of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, it also has Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy in competition. Despite all of that, Varisu is reported to have done well in Telugu states and the Telugu audience seems to have been loving the movie.

Producer Dil Raju, director Vamshi, Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, VTV Ganesh, Sham and many others participated in the success party organised by Vijay at a hotel in ECR. Speaking at the event, director Vamshi said, “Everyone called me a Telugu director. It hurt me. I am neither Tamil nor Telugu. I just make good cinema. The Telugu audience has given Tamil people a small place in their hearts today and I am thankful for that."

While on one side the Telugu audience is praising Varisu, a strange trend among the Twitter reviews has put the team at loggerheads with the Telugu-speaking people. The makers of the film are now being accused of buying off Telugu audiences to praise the film. This comes after a series of similar tweets by different reviewers went viral on the internet. These tweets are identical. Here are some of them:

Unexpected.! Very good movie. emotions are very balanced ❤️ Paidi nuvena 😂 2nd half was very very good, telugu families ki talk elpothey no once stop this..! 3.75/5 #Vaarasudu #Varisu— Radoo (@Ungamma_ra) January 14, 2023

Unexpected.! Very good movie. emotions are very balanced ❤️ Paidi nuvena 😂 2nd half was very very good, telugu families ki talk elpothey no once stop this..! 3.75/5 #Vaarasudu #Varisu— Tonygaaaadu (@tonygaaaadu) January 14, 2023

Unexpected.! Very good movie. emotions are very balanced ❤️ Paidi nuvena 😂 2nd half was very very good, telugu families ki talk elpothey no once stop this..! 3.75/5 #Vaarasudu pic.twitter.com/hBHSi8TryA— VillainMemes 😉 (@Villainmemess) January 14, 2023

Due to these identical tweets, Telugu cinephiles are trolling the makers of Varisu, accusing them of paid reviews for the movie. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, SJ Surya, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sham, Sangeetha, Samyukta and Yogi Babu.

