Why The Year 2022 Belonged To The One And Only Ram Charan

Ram Charan is perhaps one of the South’s most commercially successful celebrities. The actor, who recently delivered a spectacular performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s historical action film RRR, is working on his fifteenth production with director S Shankar. He has a pleasant personal life in addition to a prosperous work career. In that spirit, let’s turn the pages back and visit the gleaming 2022 of Ram Charan’s cine career.

RRR continues with two consecutive triumphs for star Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan was felicitated for his work in the entertainment industry at NDTV’s True Legend. At the award function, the superstar posed with two little munchkins of the Galwan Valley hero late Colonel Santosh Babu’s children and even consoled the kids with love.

Director SS Rajamouli’s epic drama smashed the box office with Rs. 902 crore in India and Rs. 1111 crore worldwide. RRR was in the theatres for nearly two months before moving to OTT for online streaming. According to Netflix, RRR, particularly the Hindi version, became the most-watched Indian movie on the digital streaming service worldwide in June. In several categories, it received Oscar nominations for the following year. The Team RRR has shared another happiness as they bag the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award.

We RRR elated… 🤩The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/j5S8B2Rgvq — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 6, 2022

RRR has officially been recognised by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle as the Best International Picture. While making the announcement, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle posted a poster for RRR featuring lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Ram Charan’s next major project is filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC 15 features Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra.

