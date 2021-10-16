‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Star Anirudh Turns 31. Here's What He is Up to These Days

From debuting with the global viral song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ to composing music for Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’, Anirudh Ravichander has become one of the most popular musicians in the Tamil film industry. The young composer turned 31 on October 16, Saturday. Anirudh has earned the nickname ‘Rockstar’ for producing memorable tracks for leading stars such as Vijay, Dhanush, Ajith, Sivakarthikeyan and Suriya. He has won two Filmfare Awards South, nine SIIMA Awards and five Vijay Awards among other accolades.

The 31-year-old gained international success in 2012 with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di", which went viral worldwide at a time Youtube was still on the rise as the biggest video-sharing platform. “Why This Kolaveri Di" was composed for film “3" starring Dhanush, who also gave vocals to the song. The then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had even invited Anirudh as the Guest of Honour after the song’s massive popularity.

Filmmaker A.R Murugadoss signed Anirudh for superstar Vijay’s Kaththi in 2014, and the young composer did not disappoint as the track “Selfie Pulla" went massively viral. Kaththi soundtrack is one of the highlights of Anirudh’s career.

In 2017, a poll named him the Most Desirable Man - a title he bagged again in 2018, becoming the first musician to achieve the feat for two years in a row. In 2019, he made his first collaboration with Rajinikanth for Petta. Tracks like Marana Mass and Ulallaa became an instant rage with the fans. Action thriller Darbar in 2020 marked the second collaboration of Anirudh with Rajinikanth and A.R. Murugadoss.

Anirudh has several big-budget films in his kitty. He is producing the soundtrack for Vikram, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Beast, starring Vijay, will also see songs composed by Anirudh. Sivakarthikeyan’s Don also has a soundtrack by Anirudh.

