Why This Viewer Demands The Name of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte be Changed

Popular Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has created a special place in the hearts and minds of the viewers. Since the launch, the series has been consistently topping the TRP race. The family entertainer has become every household’s favourite TV show. The storyline of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is based on the life of a simple and illiterate housewife Arundhati, who typically sacrifices her wishes to keep her family together and happy. The show is mainly headlined by Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, who plays the role of Arundhati.

But the current track appears to have missed the mark with the audience.

After learning about Anirudh’s affair with Sanjana, Arundhati divorces Anirudh and leaves Deshmukh’s house, and shifts to another house. Meanwhile, Arundhati’s school friend Ashutosh has come into her life. Arundhati and Ashutosh are on the verge of reconciliation. On the other hand, Anirudh and Sanjana are married but Anirudh still favours Arundhati. Here Abhi and Angha are going to be parents but still another Sanjana is on the way in Abhi’s life. Yash and Gauri have a somewhat stable life there.

On the whole, the audience says that other characters except the mother are being given too much importance in the serial. There is no name of what Anirudh is doing. And now, Sanjana is also pregnant.

Seeing all this, the audience has advised changing the name of the serial. A user, commenting on an Instagram post said that the name of the serial should be ‘Kon Khe Lafdi Kartei’ rather than ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.’

The comment has become very popular on social media.

