Why Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' Is the Most Important Show in Marvel Cinematic Universe

From being the main villain of the first-ever Avengers movie to choosing heroism and redemption during Avengers: Infinity War, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has had an extremely interesting journey throughout the Infinity Saga. After his shocking death at the hands of Thanos in the opening moments of Infinity War, many fans assumed that it would be Loki’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, the character returned in Avengers: Endgame, the film which laid the foundation for what time travel is in the MCU. In the film, the original Avengers members execute a plan to travel into the past to procure the Infinity Stones that Thanos had destroyed. One of the years they return to is 2012 when Loki is being apprehended by S.H.I.E.L.D. That’s when an angry Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) bursts into the lobby from the stairwell, causing time-travelling Tony Stark to drop the Tesseract before Loki. The God of Mischief then uses it to open a portal and disappears through time and space, thus altering the timeline before his brother Thor could take him back to Asgard. It’s this fracture of the timeline that will serve as the premise of Loki’s own Disney+ series, which debuts today.

Right after Loki steals the Tesseract (again) in Avengers: Endgame, he finds himself on the radar of the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organisation, that polices timeline-altering events. This time-variant Loki is the focus of MCU’s latest show, which talks about time travel, multiverse, and alternate timelines being created.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has said that Loki will have more of an impact on the MCU than any of the other Marvel shows so far. He also said that Loki is “tremendously important" which leads us to believe that Loki is really the start of the multiverse that could shape the MCU for years to come.

In the series, The Time Variance Authority (TVA) sends Loki traversing across time and space to make up for his crimes, with the trailer teasing locations that include a World War II battlefield, a post-apocalyptic future. Because the version of Loki from The Avengers took the Tesseract and disturbed the timeline, the stream of time is now in danger- and Loki has to help TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius clean up his own timestream mess. But it seems the enigmatic agent Mobius may have as much (or more) to say about the future of the MCU as any of the characters that have appeared in the franchise yet.

In the series, fans will get to witness some very emotional aspects of Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius helps him get there. Mobius is an expert on Loki. He knows more about Loki than Loki himself. The series might be a largely standalone adventure of Loki away from the main events of the MCU, but the relationship between Loki and Mobius really makes the show combined with all of the other relationships as well.

One of the other big things is that the series features a different Loki than the one who died in Avengers: Infinity War. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of arc this time-variant Loki is going to have because he hasn’t yet been through the experiences that the other Loki did to make him redeemed. He is still very much the God of Mischief in Loki series. It’s something that could have lasting consequences on the future of the shared cinematic universe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here