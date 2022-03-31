Why TV Actor Jay Bhanushali Kept His Marriage With Mahhi Vij a Secret

Actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of television’s most popular couples. For many years, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were the couple everyone rooted for. The couple often trends on social media and regularly gives their fans the couple goals.

Mahhi Vij started her career as a model. She got widespread fame for her portrayal of the character Nakusha in the show Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Mahhi has also participated in the reality television show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye Season 5. Mahhi took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well but had to leave the show due to injury. Jay Bhanushali also enjoys widespread popularity due to his chocolate boy looks.

Mahhi and Jay dated for several years before taking the next step forward. They had a court marriage in 2010. In a recent interview, the couple revealed some unknown details about their secret wedding. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony and kept their wedding a big secret from the media for a year until everyone got to know about it.

Mahhi said that she didn’t like hiding things. But because Jay was only 26, and all his friends were unmarried, the couple decided to keep their marriage under wraps. Jay has further revealed that his career was not a reason for the decision to hide his marriage. He did it because of peer pressure. Jay said that he was a stud in his friend circle. And that his friends always used to say that he would be the last one to get married. This put Jay under peer pressure. But he couldn’t let go of the girl as well, so he married Mahhi and told her to not tell anyone about their wedding.

Jay and Mahhi are known for their strong chemistry and love for each other. But there was a time when their relationship was going through a rough patch. Mahhi was reportedly uncomfortable with the intimate scenes between Jay and Surveen Chawla in the movie, Hate Story 2. Mahhi herself had put rest to the rumours at that time. She said that every couple goes through ups and downs but that they were happy with each other.

After eight years of marriage, Mahhi and Jay welcomed a baby girl, Tara. The couple also takes care of two of their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer. Mahhi has said that she is ready to work again in Television shows and OTT series. Fans of Mahhi Vij are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

