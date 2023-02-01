Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the first time for a fun romantic comedy titled Bawaal. The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been highly anticipated ever since its announcement. While the film was slated to release on April 7 this year, buzz is that the makers have rescheduled the date.

Reportedly, the makers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had to take this call owing to the film’s VFX and technical requirements. Sources close to the production team have shared with Pinkvilla that Bawaal has been shot using a special technology in Poland and is ambitious in its onscreen presentation’.

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari has revealed, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

Apart from being shot in India, Bawaal has also been shot at international locations including like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam and Krakow. Reportedly, the elaborate action sequences had also employed more than 700 German stuntmen and technicians.

According to a report in India Today, an action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and a variety of explosives. The costs incurred for shooting daily have been about Rs 2.5 crores. “This is Varun’s most expensive film so far". The makers haven’t shared much behind the scene moments of the upcoming film.

Speaking about collaborating with Nitesh Tiwari, Jahnvi had earlier shared with PTI, “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

Bawaal is a story on a small-town man who wants to marry one of the most beautiful women in his town. The makers will soon be revealing the final release date. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili with Sunny Kaushal, while Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

