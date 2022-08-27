Why Vijay Deverakonda is 'Afraid' of Speaking to Women

Nation’s latest heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda thought women were of a different race, the actor confessed in a recent interview. The Liger star said that he was afraid of talking to girls, adding that he couldn’t even look into their eyes during a conversation. Vijay said that his first interaction with a woman was because of a movie.

Things haven’t changed much and the actor said that he still faces issues talking to actresses. Vijay says that the fact he studied at the all-boys school makes him feel under confident.

The Liger star said that he was equally uncomfortable with Ananya Pandey during the shoot of the song Aafat. The chartbuster is jointly voiced by Simha and Sravana Bhargavi. It is arranged by none other than Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the Aafat song have been penned by Bhaskarbhatla Ravikumar.

Top Showsha Video

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Bollywood debut Liger hit the theatres on August 25 and is performing decently at the box office. On the opening day, Liger earned Rs. 33.12 crores.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is preparing for Jana Gana Mana and then Kushi. Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh will hit the theatres next year.

Jana Gana Mana stars Vijay, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hedge, and Nayan Rosh in lead roles. It is touted to be a military action movie. The film is jointly produced by Charmi Kaur and Varisu’s director Vamsi Paidipally.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here