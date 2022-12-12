Why Vijay Gifted Co-Star Yogi Babu a Cricket Bat

Actors Vijay and Yogi Babu will soon be collaborating in the upcoming Tamil language drama film Varisu. Yogi Babu will be seen to play an important role in the movie. The actors share a very good bond and Varisu marks the duo’s sixth film together. Meanwhile, to express his fondness and affection for Yogi Babu, Vijay gifted the actor a cricket bat.

Yogi Babu shared a picture with the cricket bat on his official Twitter page and expressed his gratitude for Vijay. The actor wrote, “Intha bat aa enaku surprise a kodutha Vijay anna ku thank you.”

See the post:

Intha bat aa enaku surprise a kodutha Vijay anna ku thankyou🤝@actorvijay #thalapathyvijayyogibabu pic.twitter.com/SI08LJNrFJ— Yogi Babu (@iYogiBabu) December 10, 2022

Yogi Babu is a cricket lover. Whenever the busy actor gets some time he is spotted playing cricket. To appreciate his cricket skills, Vijay gifted Yogi Babu a cricket bat. Seeing the post, fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The movie revolves around Vijay, who is a carefree youngster, and later turns into a businessman because of an unexpected situation.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead, along with Prabhu, Prakashraj, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Meena, Shaam, Sneha, Ganesh Venkatram, and Samyuktha will be playing the supporting roles. Meanwhile, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 12 during Pongal 2023. The makers are also planning for a grand audio launch and some extensive promotions for the movie.

The music for the film is composed by Thaman. The cinematography and editing are handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen K. L. respectively.

