A video of actress Amrapali Dubey, who is known as Bhojpuri’s YouTube queen, has surfaced online in which she marries a man who failed class 10 and later, creates a whole mess. On the one hand, she keeps the sanctity of vermilion intact and on the other hand, she does not want to have any relationship with her husband. The actress herself is a graduate topper, so what was her compulsion that she married a 10th fail? Let us explain to you the whole matter.

The fact of the matter is that actor Arvind Akela Kallu and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s Bhojpuri film Shaadi Mubarak is going to be seen in theatres soon. Earlier, the trailer of the movie was released on YouTube, in which Kallu was seen playing the role of a 10th fail student and Amrapali Dubey was seen playing the role of a graduate district topper.

Now in such a situation, when Kallu’s family members search for a girl for marriage, they get rejected everywhere. The reason is that they are less educated. Then, there is a meeting with Amrapali Dubey and her family, and they get married. Now, the ruckus starts. The actress learns that Kallu is a 10th fail. On this, she breaks the relationship but also respects the vermilion. Overall, the importance of education and relationships has been shown in the trailer of Shaadi Mubarak.

Meanwhile, you get to see a lot of action, romance and comedy in the trailer of the film. The film is a family drama and is far from being obscene. However, it is not clear from the trailer how this marriage will work out, so you will have to watch the movie for this twist.

