Before she was nailing it as Wednesday in Netflix's latest hit series, Jenna Ortega had us all swooning as Ellie Alves in the streaming giant's You. As Ellie in season 2, Ortega left audiences wanting more. When the trailer for You season 4 dropped, fans were hoping for Ellie’ return to avenge her sister’s death. Those hopes, however, were dashed when Ortega made no appearance this season. Showrunner Sera Gamble talked to Indiewire about her absence.

Gamble said that they had intended for Ortega to return for the episodes in the latest season. Scheduling conflicts with Wednesday got in the way, though. Ortega was a little too busy filming for the record-breaking Addams' Family adaptation. “We wanted to bring Ellie back, and we heard, 'Oh, Jenna is doing some show'," Gamble told IndieWire.

But all hope is not lost. While Wednesday's second season may keep Ortega busy, Gamble has plans for Ellie's return if her schedule allows. “It's been a pleasure to see Jenna this year, and we have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again," Gamble said.

Ortega herself had spoken about her hopes for Ellie in 2019. “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. I just want her to be an even bigger badass. I don't want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he's evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society. [Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn't waste because of him," she had told Teen Vogue.

In Season 2 of You, Ortega played Joe's teen neighbour in California. Her character was among the few in the series who remained close to Joe and managed to survive. In Season 3, she is mentioned as one of the people that Joe still keeps in touch with.

Fans will also see Ortega in upcoming horror film Scream VI in March.

