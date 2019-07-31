Why Would Anyone Dictate an Adult What to Watch, Asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Web Censorship

From his dialogues to memes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde is one of the popular characters in his career, not only among Indian audiences but also globally, thanks to Netflix’s web show Sacred Games.

On how he handles all the praise and attention, Nawazuddin told IANS, "It is overwhelming of course. But when I perform, approach a scene, I detach myself from all the praises and expectations of people. That is why I do not feel pressured and put my blinkers on to my performance. Praises and good words do not put me in ease to take my performance casually, neither does it put any pressure on me."

Sharing his experience of going back to a character, Nawazuddin said, "Last time when I was shooting Gaitonde, I had some questions in my mind but did not have the answer. This time, there is a character arc that unveils his past, why he is behaving like that all the time, what is the thought behind his actions, those things are there in a much detailed manner. In the process of playing the character, I discovered that. It is more complex."

"When it comes to Gaitonde, he was introduced to violence at a tender age, went through a troublesome childhood. Therefore, he became the person he is in the new season, the narrative goes deep down into that," he added.

The new season, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghawyan, also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, Shobita Dhulipala along with Saif Ali Khan.

On censorship in the digital space, Nawazuddin said, "I do not think any mature storytelling will misuse the freedom that a digital platform offers. At the same time, when content is declared as 'adult' then it clearly says that it is not suitable for kids."

"The problem comes when it goes through censorship even after that. Why would anyone dictate an adult mind what to watch and what not to? We are not making a porn film."

My character is coming from a background where using abusive language is natural. Then why should I snatch that real element due to censorship? That is not right in my understanding," he said.

Sacred Games 2 will stream on Netflix from August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more.