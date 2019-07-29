Wife Maanayata, Sister Priya Celebrate Sanjay Dutt's Birthday, See Pics and Videos

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 60th birthday today and on the happy occasion the star gathered with his close friends and family. Sanjay was joined by his wife Maanayata, their two kids and the former's sister Priya and her family as he hosted a dinner party at a local restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra area.

For the evening, Sanjay wore a black pathani suit, while Maanayata opted for a beige-coloured skirt and a black top. She carried off her nude make up look with open tresses that fell onto her shoulders. Sanjay's kids were also spotted wearing black ensembles as they entered the restaurant.

See pics and videos from Sajay's birthday dinner here:

Earlier in the week, Maanayata shared a loving post as Sanjay's birthday neared. She wrote a message for Sanjay, alongside a picture of hers. Her caption to the post read, "Regardless of how you start....how you finish.....will define you 😈😇 #birthdayweek #onedaytogo #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏 (sic)."

On the movies front, Sanjay is working with Alia Bhatt and director Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2. He is also speculated to be part of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay will also be seen in a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's Shamshera.

