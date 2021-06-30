Mandira Bedi Breaks Down at Husband Raj Kaushal's Funeral, Friend Ronit Roy Comforts Her

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi’s husband, died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Kaushal’s family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed the news of his death to PTI. Kaushal was in his 50s. Rohit’s elder brother, actor Ronit Roy and Ashish Chowdhry were among the first ones to arrive at Kaushal’s house on Wednesday to pay their last respects. In one of the pictures, which has surfaced on social media, Ronit can be seen comforting an inconsolable Mandira.

Kaushal’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Manoj Bajpayee, Onir, Divya Dutta, Arshad Warsi and Tisca Chopra among others mourned the death of Kaushal on social media.

Neha Dhupia, who recently partied with Kaushal and Mandira, shared a group photo from their get-together and said she was at a loss for words. The actress tweeted, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore… Mandira, my strong girl, I am at a loss for words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara Red heart… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj."

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021

Raj was best known for producing the path-breaking film ‘My Brother… Nikhil.’ He had also directed and produced films like Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999). Kaushal’s last directorial was the 2006 thriller, ‘Anthony Kaun Hai?,’ starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt. He is survived by his wife, son Yug and daughter Tara.

