Wife Nazriya Nazim Presents Fahadh Faasil Special Red Cap on His Birthday

Fahadh Faasil is one of Malayalam cinema’s most sought-after actors. Because of his incredibly expressive eyes and extraordinary versatility the actor has emerged as a real star. Fahadh turned 40 on August 8. The actor’s wife Nazriya Nazim posted a romantic message on Instagram and shared a few photos from the birthday celebration of the actor.

“Happy birthday Mr. Husband… Aging like a fine wine…. getting better with age … The best is yet to come,” wrote Nazim in an Instagram post while sharing a few photos. In the photos Fahadh is seen cutting the birthday cake with Nazim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh)



One thing that caught the attention of the fans of the talented actor is a red cap. Nazim gave the special cap to Fahadh on his birthday but he made Nazim wear the cap. ‘FAFA’ was embroidered in white on the cap. Fahadh’s friends and fans affectionately call the actor by the nickname Fafa.

Fahadh is presently basking in glory after the success of Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directed movie turned out to be a massive box office success. Fahadh played an important role in the Kamal Haasan starrer movie.

Fahadh Faasil will next star in Malayankunju, a Malayalam survival thriller. The project is set to be released on August 11. Sajimon Prabhakar will direct the film, which will star Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans among others.

The story follows the survival struggle of a man who is caught in a landslide. The film was shot 40 feet below ground level. Mahesh Narayanan has written this riveting story. The film also marks AR Rahman’s comeback to Mollywood after nearly three decades.

