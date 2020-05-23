Wife Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui Humiliated Her in Front of Manoj Bajpayee, Avoids Meeting His Kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, who is seeking divorce from the actor, has accused him of being an absentee father, disrespecting her in front of actor Manoj Bajpayee and avoiding being seen with her in public.

Aaliya said that they have been living separately for more than four years. She said that the Ghoomketu actor makes excuses when she asks him to visit their children, reported Times of India.

"I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me 'Papa kahan hai?', 'Kahan shoot kar rahe hai?' I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?" she said.

She has demanded full custody of the couple's two children, daughter Shora and son Yaani, in the divorce dispute.

Aaliya added, "Despite him being at his office in Mumbai, he never comes and when I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, have people to meet. So I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with shoot."

Narrating an incident involving actor Manoj Bajpayee, she said, "A few celebrities have visited my house like Manoj Bajpayee. At that time also I was being humiliated by Nawaz. I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like 'tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo'. These were his words."

Aaliya sent a legal notice to the actor claiming maintenance and divorce on May 7 through email and WhatsApp due to the unavailability of speed post amid the coronavirus pandemic, her lawyer Abhay Sahai said.

Nawazuddin is yet to respond. The 45-year-old actor is currently in his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members, where he reached on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra.

