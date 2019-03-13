Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Jonas Brothers' comeback single 'Sucker' rockets onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1.
Image credits: Instagram
Chopra expressed her excitement by sharing a heartwarming post on her official Instagram, alongside two pictures of the couple. Both Priyanka and Nick are holding champagne flutes in the photos. Nick also has the bottle in his hand while Priyanka carries their pooch, Diana, in her other arm.
"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !!" Chopra captioned the photos of them smiling and kissing in front of the new car. "Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.." (sic)
A 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650 costs about USD 199,000. It would clearly surpass USD 200,000 if Nick customized it in any way, according to E! news.
This is the first time the Jonas Brothers have hit the No. 1 spot on the coveted music chart. The group, consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, initially appeared on the chart over 12 years go and had reached as far as the No. 5 slot with Burnin' Up in 2008.
The song is special because it brought the Jonas brothers together six years after the band was dismantled. An emotional Nick wrote on Instagram, "This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard."
AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. Thank you to every single person who downloaded, streamed and listened to #sucker on the radio. This still feels like a dream, and the best part is is that it’s just the beginning of this incredible new chapter. Thank you @philymack we truly do have the best manager and team in the business, and @republicrecords you guys are complete rockstars over there. Thank you for putting everything you had behind us. @ryantedder @louisbellmusic And @frankdukes Thank you for writing the perfect song for us to step back out with. All of our JONATICS! You guys are the best fans in the world, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without your endless love and support. This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!
